Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung's latest patent shows it may be entering the drone industry

This latest patent from Samsung is the company’s fifth drone-related patent in this year alone.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 16:53 PM IST

Drones have become quite the trend since last year and now even India has drafted legislation which will regulate the operation of drones in the country. Electronics giant Samsung has been noticeably absent from the drone market but it seems those days could soon be over.

Representational image.

Representational image.

A recent patent filed by the company with the US Patents and Trademark Office was spotted by Gizmochina and it shows that the company is seriously planning to move against the industry leader DJI. What's more, it appears from the patent that Samsung is perhaps planning to make a  transformable drone which is something that no drone-maker has done so far.

Samsung's drone patent. Gizmochina

Samsung's drone patent. Gizmochina

"An aspect of the present disclosure provides a transformable drone in which an arm for fixing a propeller can be folded and unfolded against the main body (or an airframe) which may provide a transformable unmanned aerial vehicle which combines portability and flight performance through a transformable main body (or an airframe)." said the patent.

The report by Gizmochina indicates that Samsung will be looking to integrate the drone software with its Galaxy lineup of smartphones. The drone will have gyros, a barometer, compass, ultrasonic, temperature, light and ultraviolet sensors.

This latest patent from Samsung is the company’s fifth drone-related patent in this year alone. Will this drone from Samsung ever make its way to India? Only time will tell.

 

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

London Airport

Drone operator's success in shutting down London airport lays bare vulnerabilities

Dec 22, 2018

NewsTracker

UK govt to begin deployment of drone detection systems, days after Gatwick airport shutdowns over device sightings

Dec 25, 2018

NewsTracker

UK sends troops to Gatwick Airport to investigate drone sightings; thousands stranded amid continued flight cancellations

Dec 21, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 7885 chipset with 4 GB of RAM

Dec 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Gatwick disruption: UK Police arrests two for drone antics that caused chaos, held up traffic at London airport

Dec 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Gatwick drone disruption: Airport resumes limited flights; chaos following shutdown had left thousands stranded

Dec 21, 2018

science

2018 in Palaeontology

Five reasons why 2018 was a big, big year for fossils, evolution and palaeontology

Dec 27, 2018

Super Blood Wolf Moon on 20-21 Jan to be only total lunar eclipse till 2021

Dec 27, 2018

Environment

Recycling all the world's plastic could buy you Apple, Microsoft and the NFL

Dec 27, 2018

Anak Krakatua

Indonesia's Krakatua volcano captured in satellite images shows collapse before tsunami

Dec 27, 2018