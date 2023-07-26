Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect from the launch of Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, where to watch live

Today, Samsung is all set to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, promising an array of exciting new products. Alongside the much-awaited release of Samsung’s cutting-edge foldable devices, there are also speculations about updates being unveiled for the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab series.

For those eager to know more about the forthcoming Unpacked event, we have compiled a comprehensive overview of everything you need to be in the know.

When and where to watch

Samsung is scheduled to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event today, that is July 26th, 2023, at 7:00 AM ET or 4:00 AM PT. In India, that’s 4:30 PM In a departure from previous occasions, this event will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea.

Having said that, Samsung will be live-streaming the event. People will have multiple options to watch the Galaxy Unpacked online, as it will be available for live streaming on various platforms. They can tune in directly through Samsung’s official website or catch the event on Samsung’s YouTube channel. It will also be hosted across Samsung’s social media platforms.

What to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5

During the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, and numerous rumours have been circulating ahead of the launch.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have a starting price of Rs 95,000, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could start at Rs 1,43,500 in India. However, because the source of the leak hasn’t been very reliable in the past, it is best if this is taken with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to come with various enhancements, including a larger 3.4-inch cover display with a resolution of 720 x 748. Leaked images suggest that the outer display will stretch from the phone’s camera to its hinge, a significant upgrade from the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch 260 x 512 outer display.

Once unfolded, the Z Flip 5’s display is likely to retain the same 6.7-inch size as its predecessor. However, it might fold even flatter thanks to Samsung’s new waterdrop-style hinge, as indicated by leaked specs measuring 15.1mm when folded, compared to the Z Flip 4’s 15.9mm width.

The Z Fold 5, as part of the larger Z Fold line, is also anticipated to receive some improvements. It is rumoured to feature a waterdrop hinge to reduce the appearance of creases when unfolded. Additionally, the device is expected to have a thinner design, measuring 13.4mm instead of 14.2mm like the Z Fold 4.

Regarding camera upgrades, the Z Fold 5 could include a 12MP telephoto lens, an improvement from the 10MP lens found in the Z Fold 4. However, beyond this, there may not be significant changes for the Z Fold 5, with the same 7.6-inch inner display and 6.2-inch outer display as its predecessor, along with colour options in blue, cream, and black.

In terms of performance, the foldable smartphones are not expected to see significant boosts. Both devices are rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, similar to Samsung’s S23 devices. The spec sheet from leaker SnoopyTech indicates that they will have similar storage, battery life, and cameras as their previous models.

The rumoured specifications for the Z Flip 5 include 8GB of RAM with storage options of 256GB or 512GB, along with a 3,700mAh battery. The camera setup on the cover display may consist of a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the Z Fold 5 is expected to offer 12GB of RAM with storage options of 256GB or 512GB, as well as a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

An updated and refreshed Galaxy Watch 6

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 is rumoured to reintroduce the rotating bezel, which was absent from the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. Leaked images from WinFuture suggest that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will feature a rotating bezel, while the standard Galaxy Watch 6 will also offer a bezel-free version.

The standard Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be slightly larger, coming in 43mm and 47mm variants. If these rumours hold true, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic would be the largest watch ever released by Samsung. However, contrary to earlier speculation, the leaked images suggest that the displays of both models will not be curved.

According to a leaked spec sheet from SnoopyTech, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic could feature sapphire crystal displays. The smaller sizes, 40mm and 43mm, are likely to have a 1.31-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 432 x 432. On the other hand, the larger sizes, 44mm and 47mm, may offer 1.47-inch OLED displays with a resolution of 480 x 480.

The spec sheet also suggests that both watches will be equipped with the previously rumoured Exynos W930 chip, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Other listed specifications include an IP68 water resistance rating, a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen sensor, and a temperature gauge.

When it comes to software, the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch with Samsung’s updated One UI 5 Watch system. This new system will likely bring enhanced sleep-tracking features, emergency SOS, and personalized heart rate zones. The colour options for the Galaxy Watch 6 are anticipated to include grey, gold, and silver, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be available in black and silver variants.

A new and better Tablet

With the Galaxy Tab S8 series launching last April, anticipation is building for its successor, the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. While rumours about the S9 series are still scarce, some potential details have been revealed by the Netherlands-based Galaxy Club.

Similar to the Tab S8 lineup, the Tab S9 series is expected to consist of three models: the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. All three tablets are likely to be powered by an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boast an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Unlike the previous year, Samsung might introduce its OLED screen technology to the most affordable model in the Tab S9 lineup. Additionally, the base Tab S9 could feature a larger battery compared to its predecessor, according to reports from Galaxy Club.