Samsung has been bragging about working on a foldable smartphone for very long now and a new report suggests that the Korean giant may just unveil the world's first foldable smartphone at CES 2019.

While that is a while away, a report by Dutch publication NieuweMobiel along with Jonas Dähnert reveals a glimpse of what the smartphone might actually end up looking like.

So far we don't have an official name for the smartphone but as of now, it is being referred to as the Galaxy X. A report by GSMArena also mentions that the device could be named the Galaxy F, the "F" standing for foldable. However, it does feel like Samsung may call it the Galaxy X since that has a more conventional ring to it.

The rendered images show the expected Galaxy X (or F) in three different positions, one when completely folded, one when partially folded at an angle and another when it is completely straightened out.

From what can be made of these renders, the display cannot be folded flat, even when the handset is closed. There is a foldable hinge in the middle which is reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Book. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone in the images which could be scrapped off completely by Samsung and replaced with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

These images, however, have to be taken with a sack load of salt since they are not official renders, but they have been created based on all the patents Samsung has filed for a foldable smartphone till date. They also follow the schematics contained in the company's patented applications.