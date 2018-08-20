Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 August, 2018 09:01 IST

Samsung's foldable Galaxy F is very real and is coming to markets soon: CEO DJ Koh

Samsung is racing to deliver this foldable device first which means that they are not the only ones.

It would seem that the fabled foldable Galaxy phone, which many had considered to be in the realm of myths and legends, has been finally confirmed by none other than the CEO of Samsung Mobile, DJ Koh. In an interview, the CEO spilled the beans on how Samsung is not only in the process of developing such a device but also how it is racing to deliver it first in the market.

Samsung claims that it has built an unbreakable foldable screen. Samsung.

Samsung claims that it has built an unbreakable foldable screen. Samsung.

The phone has been earlier rumoured to be called as the Galaxy F, a lineup of smartphones which Samsung had abandoned back in 2014. In the interview with Forbes  Koh said that "Samsung is focusing on developing innovations that will be genuinely accepted and liked by consumers".

The fact that Samsung is racing to deliver this foldable device first means that they are not the only ones in the race. Earlier reports have pointed out to the fact that Apple and LG both have patented a foldable display smartphone technology.

For people wondering if the Galaxy F is going to be a one-off concept device, then Koh has some news for you. “We wouldn't have started [the project] if it was a going to be a one-time thing." This means that we can expect the Galaxy F to be a lineup of devices that get's update on a yearly basis like the S-series or the Note series.

The next year will be the 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy S-series and although we are sure that the S10 will have some have some new innovative features, it will most likely fall short of the buzz generated by the Galaxy F. We shall update you on the story as it develops.

 

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Meltdown

Samsung Galaxy S7 devices are vulnerable to cyber attack, indicates research

Aug 08, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, A-series and more to get a a triple-camera setup: Etnews

Aug 14, 2018

Samsung

Samsung confirms that Galaxy S10 will not be the first device to support 5G

Aug 14, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S7 contains a security flaw making it vulnerable to hacking

Aug 09, 2018

S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's S Pen is a powerful Bluetooth enabled remote control

Aug 10, 2018

YouTube Signature Device

YouTube releases list of “Signature Devices” for best experience on the platform

Aug 10, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018