Samsung has said it will end production of LCD or liquid crystal display in South Korea and China by the end of the year.

According to a report by ZDNet, Samsung Display, the display-making unit of Samsung Electronics, said the decision was taken to provide more resources for its QD or quantum dot displays. .

As per the report, while the company will continue to supply LCD panels to clients without any hassle till the end of the year, existing people at its LCD business will be transferred to its OLED and QD display units.

Quantum Dot technology is a form of improved backlighting for LCD displays. These allow for far better control over colour, resulting in better brightness and colour accuracy.

The decision to end LCD production was expected following the company's October announcement of investing $11 million into QD displays.

The first batch of Samsung Display's mass-produced QD panels will make use of OLED and quantum dot as a film.

Other companies too have distanced themselves from traditional LCDs, with LG Display converting its LCD factories into OLED and Panasonic deciding in 2019 to terminate LCD manufacturing by 2021.

According to ZDNet, Samsung still has factories that produce LCD panels South Korea’s Asan region, and in Suzhou, China.

