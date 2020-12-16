Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels for 2021 Apple iPhones: Report

Apple made use of OLED panels for its entire iPhone 12 line-up which is expected to ship around 100 million units in 2020.


FP TrendingDec 16, 2020 16:39:02 IST

Apple is planning to ship between 150 million to 180 million iPhones in 2021 and Samsung will be supplying a majority of the OLED display panels for the devices. As per a report by The Elect, Samsung Display is expected to see an increased supply of OLED panels for iPhones next year and the figure combines the expected shipment for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Next year's OLED panel that will be used for iPhone 13 will be more sophisticated than those used in iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 series

As per the report, of the four models of Apple phone launching next year, two make use of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) thin-film transistors (TFT).

Apple made use of OLED panels for its entire iPhone 12 line-up which is expected to ship around 100 million units in 2020 along and the company is expected to use OLED panels for all its models in the iPhone 13 series as well.

Sources told the publication that Samsung Display is hoping to have around 140 million iPhones launching next year using its OLED panels. On the other hand, LG Display is expected to provide its OLED panels for around 30 million iPhones, while BOE is expected to take the remaining 10 million units, as per Samsung.

The report adds that LG Display's goal is to ship OLED panels for around 40 million iPhones next year, which would be double the 20 million it supplied in 2020.

LG calculates that Samsung will supply 130 million ULED units, while BOE will supply 10 million.

