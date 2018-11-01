Every year Samsung launches a luxury flip phone with two displays named W2016, W2017, Wo128 and so on. The W2018 was launched in China this year at CNY 15,999, which is about Rs 1,56,000. As we're nearing the end of 2018, here are some leaked images of the expected W2019.

The publication GizChina has released some images of the Samsung W2019 giving us the newest look at the upcoming luxury clamshell smartphone.

The device is expected to come with top of the line specifications. The device is rumoured to have two 4.2-inch touchscreen displays and the processor is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Recently, the device was listed on TENAA, revealing other key specifications of the device. A moderately big 3,000 mAh battery will power the flip phone.

On the camera front, the specifications are expected to be the same as the Galaxy Note 9's and S9 Plus'. Which means that the device will feature a dual camera system with two 12 MP units with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera unit.

There is also going to be a dedicated Bixby button under the volume rocker, and the device will also come with USB-C type port. There will be no 3.5mm audio jack, at least it doesn't appear so from the photographs posted by GizChina.

The device is expected to launch somewhere during the end of November and the beginning of December 2018, but it will be a China exclusive.