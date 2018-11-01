Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 16:18 IST

Samsung W2019 luxury flip phone leaked images reveal USB-C port, no headphone jack

The W2019 might feature a dual camera setup with a two 12 MP and an 8 MP front-facing camera unit.

Every year Samsung launches a luxury flip phone with two displays named W2016, W2017, Wo128 and so on. The W2018 was launched in China this year at CNY 15,999, which is about Rs 1,56,000. As we're nearing the end of 2018, here are some leaked images of the expected W2019.

The publication GizChina has released some images of the Samsung W2019 giving us the newest look at the upcoming luxury clamshell smartphone.

Samsung W2019. Image: GizChina

Samsung W2019. Image: GizChina

The device is expected to come with top of the line specifications. The device is rumoured to have two 4.2-inch touchscreen displays and the processor is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Recently, the device was listed on TENAA, revealing other key specifications of the device. A moderately big 3,000 mAh battery will power the flip phone.

On the camera front, the specifications are expected to be the same as the Galaxy Note 9's and S9 Plus'. Which means that the device will feature a dual camera system with two 12 MP units with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera unit.

There is also going to be a dedicated Bixby button under the volume rocker, and the device will also come with USB-C type port. There will be no 3.5mm audio jack, at least it doesn't appear so from the photographs posted by GizChina.

The device is expected to launch somewhere during the end of November and the beginning of December 2018, but it will be a China exclusive.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Samsung W2019

Samsung W2019 flip phone spotted on TENAA, launch expected late next month

Oct 23, 2018

Samsung keyboard

Samsung gets a floating keyboard update on the leaked Android Pie beta version

Oct 27, 2018

Samsung slashes capex and calls an end to a two-year boom in memory chips

Nov 01, 2018

Samsung patent

Samsung's patent aims to make the whole screen an in-display fingerprint scanner

Oct 23, 2018

Samsung DeX

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to receive dock-less DeX support in Android Pie beta

Oct 31, 2018

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Dex and S Pen support launched at Rs 57,900

Oct 18, 2018

science

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018