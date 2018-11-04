Samsung launches a luxury flip phone or a clamshell phone as it is called every year, with two displays named W2016, W2017, Wo128 and so on. The W2018 was launched in China this year at CNY 15,999, which is about Rs 1,56,000. The Samsung W2019 is expected soon, and following a series of leaks with various specifications of the device, it looks like we might have a tentative launch date.

The device is likely to be unveiled officially in China on 9 November, according to an apparent invitation which was sent out to the Chinese media for the launch. The invite was posted on Twitter from an account called Bang_gogo_. Here, take a look.

The device will be a China exclusive and according to a report by GSMArena, the event will take place in Wuxi, which is a Chinese city near Shanghai.

The device is rumoured to have two 4.2-inch touchscreen displays and the processor is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Recently, the device was listed on TENAA, revealing other key specifications of the device. A moderately big 3,000 mAh battery will power the flip phone.

On the camera front, the specifications are expected to be the same as the Galaxy Note 9's and S9 Plus'. Which means that the device will feature a dual camera system with two 12 MP units with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera unit.

There is also going to be a dedicated Bixby button under the volume rocker, and the device will also come with USB-C type port. There will be no 3.5mm audio jack.