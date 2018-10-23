Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 10:29 IST

Samsung W2019 flip phone spotted on TENAA, launch expected late next month

Would you give up your gorgeous glass slab of a smartphone for a dual-screen flip phone?

Are you bored enough with your gorgeous glass slab of a phone that you’d be willing to give it up for a smart flip phone? Samsung certainly thinks you might. Its W2019 clamshell smartphone has leaked yet again, and this time on Chinese certification site TENAA.

There’s very little information on the phone. Apparently, the phone will feature two screens and two rear cameras. Various leaks indicate that we’ll also see a 3,000 mAh battery and a main 4.2-inch AMOLED screen. The second screen is also to be a 4.2-inch display, but the technology used is still unknown.

When opened, we see a D-Pad of sorts for navigation and of course, an old-school, 9-digit keypad.

Images of the Samsung W2019 were leaked on Weibo.

Images of the Samsung W2019 were leaked on Weibo.

As can be seen from the leaked images, the side of the phone features what appears to be a dedicated Bixby button (salute to Samsung for being so stubborn about it). There’s also a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. Unfortunately, we see no trace of a headphone jack.

Do note that the previous version of the phone was the first of Samsung’s phones to use that fancy dual-aperture camera we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The W2018 did retail for a whopping CNY 15,999 (around Rs 1.6 lakh), however, which is in iPhone XS Max territory.

GSMArena reports that the phone is expected around the November/December period, but as a China-exclusive.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

W2019

Samsung Galaxy W2019 flip phone listed on TENNA, seen sporting two AMOLED screens

Oct 16, 2018

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Dex and S Pen support launched at Rs 57,900

Oct 18, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9s with four cameras may launch in China on 24 October: Report

Oct 22, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A6s

Samsung Galaxy A6s design details, colour variants revealed in a new leak

Oct 15, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) gets Android Oreo update months ahead of schedule

Oct 15, 2018

ultrasound

Samsung's unveils ultrasound system that helps detect high-risk pregnancies

Oct 21, 2018

science

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Biomolecular Tools

Scientists track down cancer immunity genes with new barcoding technology

Oct 22, 2018

Melting Glaciers

China's melting glacier among world's largest freshwater sources, scientists worried

Oct 22, 2018