Samsung unveils new chipsets for 5G solutions, to arrive in market in 2022

Samsung has unveiled Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios, and baseband units, which will all be available in the commercial markets in 2022.


FP TrendingJun 23, 2021 16:23:42 IST

Samsung has introduced a lineup of new chipsets for its next-generation 5G solutions and products, including the Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios, and baseband units, which will all be available in the commercial markets in 2022. The new chipsets were announced at Samsung Networks: Redefined, the company’s virtual public event that brought into the limelight notable 5G accomplishments and new solutions for network transformation.

The new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets have a third-generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, a second-generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC), and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip.

Speaking about the new chipsets, Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said, “This newly unveiled chipset is the fundamental component of our state-of-art 5G solutions, developed through a long-standing R&D effort that enables Samsung to be at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge 5G technologies”.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Representational Image (Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra) Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The 3rd Generation mmWave RFIC chip supports 28G Hz and 39 GHz spectrums, improve power consumption, resulting in a more compact-sized, lightweight 5G radio. It has advanced technology that widens the 5G radio’s interior space and reduces antenna size by nearly 50 percent. It will be embedded in the company's next-gen 5G Compact Macro.

The 2nd Generation 5G Modem SoC chip supports both below-6 GHz and mmWave spectrums. It offers beamforming and increased power efficiency for Samsung’s next-generation 5G Compact Macro and Massive MIMO radio. More than 2,00,000 of these 5G modems SoCs have been shipped to date till now.

The DFE-RFIC Integrated Chip doubles frequency bandwidth, reduces the size, and increases output power for Samsung’s next-gen products by combining RFIC and DFE functions for both below-6 GHz and mmWave spectrums.

Samsung has successfully delivered 5G end-to-end solutions including radios, chipsets, and core. The South Korean electronics company is delivering network solutions to mobile operators that provide connectivity to millions of users globally.

