Samsung has introduced its new ISOCELL Plus technology, in collaboration with Fujifilm, which allows CMOS image sensors to capture more light, significantly increasing light sensitivity and color fidelity.

To take high-quality photographs, CMOS image sensors need to hold as much light, or photons, as possible and transmit colors. According to Samsung, these requirements are resolved by the ISOCELL technology that was launched in 2013.

With the introduction of the ISOCELL Plus, a new material developed by Fujifilm, optical loss and light reflection is minimized.

"We value our strategic relationship with Samsung and would like to congratulate on the completion of the ISOCELL Plus development,” says Naoto Yanagihara, corporate vice president of Fujifilm.

The new technology delivers up to 15 percent enhancement in light sensitivity. The technology also enables image sensors to equip 0.8 micrometers and smaller sized pixels, which will work well with over 20 MP cameras.

"Through close collaboration with Fujifilm, an industry leader in imaging and information technology, we have pushed the boundaries of CMOS image sensor technology even further,” said Ben K. Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is currently showcasing the ISOCELL Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, which kicked off on 27 June and will go on until 29 June.