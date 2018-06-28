Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 15:43 IST

Samsung unveils ISOCELL Plus technology with Fujifilm, for better camera sensors

Samsung's a new camera sensors developed by Fujifilm minimizes optical loss and light reflection.

Samsung has introduced its new ISOCELL Plus technology, in collaboration with Fujifilm, which allows CMOS image sensors to capture more light, significantly increasing light sensitivity and color fidelity.

To take high-quality photographs, CMOS image sensors need to hold as much light, or photons, as possible and transmit colors. According to Samsung, these requirements are resolved by the ISOCELL technology that was launched in 2013.

How ISOCELL Plus improves light sensitivity and color fidelity. Image: Samsung Newsroom

How ISOCELL Plus improves light sensitivity and color fidelity. Image: Samsung Newsroom

With the introduction of the ISOCELL Plus, a new material developed by Fujifilm, optical loss and light reflection is minimized.

"We value our strategic relationship with Samsung and would like to congratulate on the completion of the ISOCELL Plus development,” says Naoto Yanagihara, corporate vice president of Fujifilm.

The new technology delivers up to 15 percent enhancement in light sensitivity. The technology also enables image sensors to equip 0.8 micrometers and smaller sized pixels, which will work well with over 20 MP cameras.

"Through close collaboration with Fujifilm, an industry leader in imaging and information technology, we have pushed the boundaries of CMOS image sensor technology even further,” said Ben K. Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is currently showcasing the ISOCELL Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, which kicked off on 27 June and will go on until 29 June.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

Fujifilm Instax

Fujifilm India launches its new analog instant camera the instax SQUARE SQ6

Jun 27, 2018

Fujifilm

Fujifilm launches 24.2 MP X-A5 mirrorless camera at Rs 49,999 on Amazon India

Jun 20, 2018

Samsung

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung launches Galaxy J8 at Rs 18,990 with new Portrait Dolly camera feature

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J8 confirmed to go on sale in India from 28 June at Rs 18,990

Jun 26, 2018

newstracker

Samsung spent $13.6 billion in taxes globally in 2017: Report

Jun 18, 2018

science

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018

'Oumuamua

Astronomers classify the mysterious interstellar object ‘Oumuamua as a comet

Jun 28, 2018

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018