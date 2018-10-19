Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 2 which happens to be a successor of its existing 2-in-1 Windows-powered laptop. The South Korean giant has abstained from creating a big event around the launch and instead unveiled the device via a press release.

The Galaxy Book 2 happens to be an always-on and always-connected PC with gigabit LTE capabilities running on the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 modem. Samsung has said that the device will be shipping the device with a keyboard and S Pen in the box.

The specs of Galaxy Book 2 include a 12-inch 2160×1440 pixel resolution OLED display. There is 4 GB of RAM inside the device along with 128 GB of storage and powering the device is a Snapdragon 850 chipset.

There is also 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera on the laptop along with AKG-tuned stereo speakers having Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot, and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per Samsung, the Galaxy Book 2 can provide up to 20 hours of uninterrupted battery life. The laptop also comes with Adaptive Fast charging, you can recharge quickly.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 will be available online at ATT.com, Microsoft.com and Samsung.com for $999.99 starting 2 November. No India release date has been made available as of yet.