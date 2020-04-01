Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
Samsung unveils AKG N400 true wireless earbuds with support for ANC and wireless charging

Samsung AKG N400 offer noise cancellation features and can work for five or six hours on a single charge.


FP TrendingApr 01, 2020 14:54:01 IST

Samsung owned audio brand AKG has unveiled its first pair of true wireless earbuds, AKG N400. This comes just weeks after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

The new earbuds offer noise cancellation features and can work for five or six hours on a single charge, reported tech website Tizenhelp.

Samsung unveils AKG N400 true wireless earbuds with support for ANC and wireless charging

Samsung AKG N400

The AKG earbuds are available in white, black, and blue. N400 also supports wireless charging.

Samsung announced the launch of AKG N400 on its South Korean website. It is not clear yet when these earbuds will be launched outside South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sell for $150, while the new AKG earbuds cost $190 in South Korea.

The N400 has IPX7 water resistance, allowing it to survive even if it is completely submerged in water. On the other hand, Buds plus comes with IPX3 water resistance.

Galaxy Buds+ also don’t have ANC support.

The Buds+ perform better on paper when it comes to battery backup. They’re rated for 11 hours on a single charge, while the N400 can go on for just six hours, that’s when  noise-cancelling is turned off.

Both Samsung offerings support wireless charging and are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby voice assistants.

