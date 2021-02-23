FP Trending

Samsung introduced its new Samsung ISOCELL GN2, a new 50MP image sensor that features large 1.4-micrometer (μm)-sized pixels. The ISOCELL GN2 is an enhancement to its predecessor ISOCELL GN1 that offers up to 100MP imaging, powerful staggered HDR, improved auto-focusing through Dual Pixel Pro technology, and vivid results via Smart ISO Pro, regardless of the lighting environment. The ISOCELL GN2 is a highly versatile image sensor that comes with 50 million 1.4μm-sized pixels for detailed photographs in regular settings. The sensor can simulate a larger 2.8 μm-pixel with four-pixel-binning technology to absorb more light and deliver brighter and sharper images even in low light or indoor conditions.

The GN2 offers an option to take pictures in 100MP resolutions where it meticulously re-arranges the color pixels using an intelligent re-mosaic algorithm that creates three individual layers of 50 MP frames in red, green, and blue. The frames are then merged and up-scaled to produce a single ultra-high 100 MP resolution image.

The ISOCELL GN2 is Samsung’s first image sensor that offers Dual Pixel Pro, which is the company’s most advanced phase-detection auto-focus solution until now and also offers all-direction focusing by splitting the pixels vertically and diagonally.

For clicking images in mixed light conditions, the GN2 increases its dynamic range with a staggered-HDR feature that uses rolling shutters over the same pixel to capture multiple frames in long, middle, and short exposures.

The ISOCELL GN2 also features Smart ISO and Smart ISO Pro. The Smart ISO intelligently sets the sensor’s conversion gain that allows the image to be taken using an optimal ISO – low ISO for brighter outdoors or high for dimmer, indoors images. Smart ISO Pro, on the other hand, uses an intra-scene dual conversion gain (iDCG) solution, that immediately creates high dynamic range images with fewer motion-artefacts.

The GN2 supports full-HD videos at 480 fps or 4K at 120 fps for wider mobile video-shooting capabilities.