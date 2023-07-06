Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Fold 5, Flip 5 on July 26 along with a host of other devices

Samsung has announced the date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will unveil its new Galaxy Z Flip phone, likely named Galaxy Z Flip 5. The event is scheduled to take place on July 26 and will mark Samsung’s first Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S-series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the same event. These new devices are expected to be launched in India as well, following the trend of previous Galaxy foldables and tablets.

The foldable devices

The official poster for the event prominently showcases the Galaxy Z Flip 5, even though the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be the more premium device. This is because the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to receive significant upgrades.

Leaks suggest the addition of a large external display that may allow users to run apps, similar to Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung may improve the design and introduce official dust protection, which was not available on previous Galaxy foldables.

The official poster also reveals the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Flip 5, while the device will continue to feature a durable metal frame.

It is anticipated that all new Samsung folding devices will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, potentially the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC or the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. The camera department is also expected to undergo significant upgrades.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to feature a 200MP 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HP3 sensor, or the HP2 sensor which we currently see on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Combined with Samsung’s computational capabilities, the camera promises to capture 200 million pixels with Super Quad Pixel technology.

New Galaxy Watch on the way

Recent reports have provided fresh details about the upcoming Samsung Watch 6 series. This new lineup is anticipated to consist of two models: the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. Additionally, there might be a Galaxy Watch Pro model introduced this year.

The Classic variant will mark the return of rotating bezels on Galaxy Watches, a feature that was highly popular among users. The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are likely to be available in different sizes, similar to the previous Watch series while sharing similar features. Both models are expected to be powered by the Exynos W930 SoC.

Samsung is expected to continue its collaboration with Google to enhance WearOS and introduce new health features, aiming to attract more customers.

As for pricing, the Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth variant is speculated to start at EUR 319.99 (approximately Rs 28,700), while the 43mm Bluetooth variant of the Watch 6 Classic may cost EUR 419.99 (around Rs 37,700). Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it is expected to be priced at over one lakh in India.