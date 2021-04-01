Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
Samsung TV Plus service announced in India, will provide free content on Samsung smartphones, smart TVs, tablets

Samsung TV Plus will let people access over 27 local and global channels, ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, for free.


Apr 01, 2021

Samsung has introduced a new Samsung TV Plus service in India. The service will provide Samsung users free TV content on smart TVs and smartphones. Samsung TV Plus will let people access a select number of TV channels, ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, for free. All they require is a Samsung smart TV (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection. All this content will be provided without any subscription.

Samsung TV Plus is now live in India and people can access around 27 global and local channels. The current list of free channels includes 9XM, 9X Jalwa, Qwest TV Jazz & Beyond, Qwest TV Classical, and Qwest TV Mix, The Q, Insight TV, Fuel TV, Wonder, among others. Republic TV and Republic Bharat are the only two news channels supported currently. More channels will be added soon. You can refer to the full list of supported channels on the Samsung India website.

Samsung TV Plus app is available on Samsung Store and Google Play.

The Samsung TV Plus app will come pre-installed in the new smart TVs. The service also include a Guide to let viewers know about what's on and what's coming next. The service also has a Recommended section that lists the top channels available for free with the service. One can also delete channels from the list. The Samsung TV Plus app can also be removed from the smart TVs. The service can be restored by performing a Smart Hub reset.

The Samsung TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, the service will be available for both Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, in a press release, said, “Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centres of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, the reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content."

