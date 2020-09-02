Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung tops India premium smartphone segment in H1 2020, followed by Apple: Report

Samsung Galaxy A71 emerged as the topper in this segment, with a 19 percent share.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2020 18:51:19 IST

Despite the pandemic hitting the smartphone sector, shipments of smartphones in the premium segment grew by 18 percent Year-over-Year (YoY) in H1 of 2020. Samsung has managed to lead the positive stride with a market share of 37 percent, states a report by CMR, an Industry Intelligence Group.

According to the CMR data, the Premium smartphone segment comprised smartphones in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and Apple had the second-largest share in the market with 26 percent share, followed by OnePlus with 15 percent share.

Samsung tops India premium smartphone segment in H1 2020, followed by Apple: Report

Samsung Galaxy A71

The premium smartphone segment amounted to 5 percent of the total shipment of smartphones and Samsung Galaxy A71 emerged as the topper in this segment, with a 19 percent share.

Anand Priya Singh, Analyst at CMR, said the first half of 2020 was a “tough period” for the “overall smartphone industry”. But, the premium smartphone segment emerged as one of the “least affected segments”.

The analyst mentioned that the segment showed expected growth instead. It was due to “strong consumer demand and good supply-side dynamics.”

On the other hand, Amit Sharma, another analyst belonging to the Industry Intelligence Group, said that consumer demand in the premium smartphone segment continued to remain high in H1 2020, which, in turn, fuelled the market growth.

According to him, the positive result will be reflected in the second half of 2020 as well, “Especially, in the run-up to the all-important festive season. Beyond the incumbents – including Samsung and Apple, aspirational premium brands will seek to make in-roads into the premium segment.”

It is important to note that the first wave of 5G smartphones debuted in the premium smartphone segment in H1 of 2020.  This along with several strategic moves by top brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, Oppo and Motorola aided to the positive graph in the segment.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 leaks suggest up to 64 GB storage, triple rear camera setup and more

Aug 27, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A12 leaks suggest up to 64 GB storage, triple rear camera setup and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series' pre-booking buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging a phone with cracked screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series' pre-booking buyers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging a phone with cracked screen

Aug 19, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 with quad camera setup to launch soon, confirms Amazon teaser

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 with quad camera setup to launch soon, confirms Amazon teaser

Aug 27, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly feature a 7000 mAh battery; expected to launch in September

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly feature a 7000 mAh battery; expected to launch in September

Aug 26, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: Makes a good case for affordable Android tablets

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: Makes a good case for affordable Android tablets

Aug 24, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G users to get Microsoft 365 Family at a discounted price in India

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G users to get Microsoft 365 Family at a discounted price in India

Aug 26, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020