Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 14 August, 2018 21:50 IST

Samsung to shift focus on India from China due to declining smartphone sales

Samsung is strengthening its production lines in Vietnam and India, targeting rising demand.

Samsung has reportedly cut its smartphone production in China to cope up with declining sales in the country and will now shift its focus to its facilities in India and Vietnam, the media reported.

Customers shop at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. To match SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee - GF10000372032

Customers shop at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi. Reuters.

"Samsung Electronics is cutting its smartphone production in China to cope with falling sales in the country, showing how the South Korean tech giant is struggling to rebound in the world's largest smartphone market," Nikkei Asian Review reported late on Monday.

The company is also strengthening its production lines in Vietnam and India, targeting rising demand in these fast-growing markets as well as making them production bases for exports to the global market.

The South Korean tech giant, however, has not revealed whether it would shut down its production line at the affiliate, Tianjin Samsung Telecommunication Co (TSTC).

Analysts believe the company should do more in China to woo consumers.

"I do think that Samsung needs to pay more attention to China. China is a big market, and I think that a more focused approach to China will help manage its expectations," Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies, a US-based market research firm, was quoted as saying by Nikkei Asian Review.

The South Korean tech giant in July inaugurated a new 35-acre facility in India which is touted as the world's biggest mobile manufacturing plant.

The company is currently making 67 million smartphones in India. And with the new plant being functional, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones.

Samsung also runs a smartphone production line in Vietnam, exporting most of those smartphones to Europe and other key markets.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE support to start selling for $329 from 24 August

Aug 09, 2018

Samsung

Samsung posts slow profit growth due to weak Galaxy S9 sales in Q2 2018

Jul 31, 2018

Meltdown

Samsung Galaxy S7 devices are vulnerable to cyber attack, indicates research

Aug 08, 2018

Samsung

Samsung confirms that Galaxy S10 will not be the first device to support 5G

Aug 14, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order begins in India from Rs 67,900 onwards

Aug 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch

Aug 01, 2018

science

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018