Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 14:15 IST

Samsung to release its foldable smartphone in March alongside the Galaxy S10

Samsung is expected to showcase the upcoming foldable phone at the Mobile World Congress in February.

Samsung Electronics Co plans to launch its first foldable smartphone in March, along with a fifth-generation (5G) network-powered Galaxy S10, industry sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in February, followed by the presumed foldable Galaxy F and another edition of the Galaxy S10 that runs on the 5G network in March, Yonhap news agency reported.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

Samsung's folding smartphone prototype. Image: Reuters

The outlook came after Samsung Electronics President Koh Dong-jin, who heads the mobile business, said last week that the company will release a foldable smartphone within the first half of 2019.

Koh said the shipment volume of the foldable smartphone will be at least 1 million.

Industry watchers said Samsung is expected to showcase the upcoming foldable smartphone in the Mobile World Congress in February, ahead of the official launch in the following month.

The much-awaited foldable smartphone, however, is not expected to support the 5G network.

While the price of the foldable smartphone has not been decided, industry watchers said it may cost around 2 million won ($1,770). The steep price is expected to limit sales.

Samsung said the upcoming foldable smartphone will fold inward and will sport a 7.4-inch screen when unfolded and have a 4.6-inch display like a regular smartphone when folded.

