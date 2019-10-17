Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung to patch security vulnerability that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

A bug on the Samsung Galaxy S10 allows it to be unlocked regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.


ReutersOct 17, 2019 20:07:16 IST

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will soon roll out a software patch to fix problems with fingerprint recognition on its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Samsung to patch security vulnerability that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus's fingerprint reader had a lot of issues since launch. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

A British user told the Sun newspaper this week that a bug on her Galaxy S10 allowed it to be unlocked regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.

After she bought a third-party screen protector, her husband was able to unlock her phone using his fingerprint, even though it was not registered.

The issue can happen when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognized along with fingerprints, the South Korean tech giant said in a notice on its customer support app.

South Korea’s online-only KaKaobank has told customers to stop using the Galaxy 10 fingerprint recognition function to log into its services until the issue is resolved.

Launched in March, Galaxy S10 series phones have an in-display sensor that uses ultrasound to detect the ridges of fingerprints, which Samsung has touted as a “revolutionary” biometric authentication feature.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

One UI 2.0

Samsung One UI 2.0 beta, based on Android 10, rolls out for Galaxy S10 series

Oct 15, 2019
Samsung One UI 2.0 beta, based on Android 10, rolls out for Galaxy S10 series
Smartphone sales slump in the US but Apple still riding strong after iPhone 11-series launch: Report

Apple

Smartphone sales slump in the US but Apple still riding strong after iPhone 11-series launch: Report

Oct 11, 2019
Samsung says it will invest $11 billion by 2025 to upgrade its display production line

Samsung

Samsung says it will invest $11 billion by 2025 to upgrade its display production line

Oct 10, 2019
Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Samsung

Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Oct 09, 2019
Xiaomi looking to shed its image as budget brand in India, to widen portfolio of products

Xiaomi

Xiaomi looking to shed its image as budget brand in India, to widen portfolio of products

Oct 17, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Oct 08, 2019

science

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019