Indo-Asian News Service 16 October, 2018 13:21 IST

Samsung to likely launch the Galaxy Tab S4 later this week for Rs 60,000

The 2-in-1 Android tablet was launched globally in August before the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung India is geared up to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S4 this week for nearly Rs 60,000 that comes with Samsung "DeX" docking station and S Pen.

Industry sources told IANS on 16 October that Samsung delayed the India launch of Galaxy Tab S4 to cash in on the festive season.

Industry sources told IANS on 16 October that Samsung delayed the India launch of Galaxy Tab S4 to cash in on the festive season.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will likely come to India soon. Image: Samsung Newsroom

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will likely come to India soon. Image: Samsung Newsroom

The move is aimed at growing faster than the industry growth rate of 20-25 per cent expected during the festive season, the sources added.

According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) tablet tracker for Q2 2018, Samsung Electronics grabbed the second spot by shipping 5.3 million units, after Apple.

Galaxy Tab S4 comes with an immersive display, four speakers and enhanced entertainment features.

The "DeX" feature helps consumers enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor and S Pen can be used to draw and take notes, among other things.

Galaxy Tab S4 comes with a whopping 7,300mAh battery. It has entertainment features like high PPI displays, quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

According to the industry sources, the device with better specifications and features is aimed at taking on Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface tablet which are priced on the higher side.

