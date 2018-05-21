Samsung Electronics Co. said on 21 May that it is hosting a gathering of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) throughout this week to enable business representatives to exchange views on the commercialization of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

At the meeting, officials from South Korea's three mobile carriers, SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp., as well as international partners like Verizon Wireless, AT&T and NTT DOCOMO, gathered to discuss ways to set up 5G-network services, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The first 5G standard, which includes innovative technologies developed by Samsung Electronics, will be completed at this 3GPP conference," the company said.

"This will lead the market to commercialize 5G communication to serve as the core infrastructure for the coming fourth industrial revolution," it added.

Samsung said the participants at the gathering will confirm the final technologies for 5G commercialization.

"These include 5G wireless access technology providing ultra-high speed data and ultra-low latency and the conformance testing method for 5G terminals," the tech giant added.