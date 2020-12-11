Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India

Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship programme which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 11, 2020 13:34:03 IST

Samsung on Wednesday said it will focus on local R&D and undertake new initiative in manufacturing as the South Korean tech giant completes 25 years of its operations in India. Samsung, which clocked a revenue of over $10 billion in FY19, is committed to new initiatives in manufacturing in India and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub. The company has launched #PoweringDigitalIndia, its new vision aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with a special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing, said Samsung in a statement.

Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India

Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship programme which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country.

The company complete 25 years this December.

According to a Samsung Spokesperson: "When we started our operation in 1995, our revenue was just $6 million and today, we are a $10 billion company."

Launching the new vision, Samsung Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang said: "At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India... Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner."

As part of the Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship programme which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country, it added.

"The contours of the programme will be unveiled soon," it added.

Over the R&D front, Samsung said it has a refreshed strategy for the next year. Its R&D centres in India will continue to work on advanced R&D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT as well as on cloud services.

"In addition to this, they will expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities to help strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem in the country and also augment their in-house innovation capabilities," it said.

Besides, the company also said it will take new initiatives in manufacturing.

"Samsung is planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India, contributing to the government''s vision of ''Make in India'' and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub," it said.

Samsung's journey in India started back in 1995 and has now operates two manufacturing facilities for mobile phone and consumer electronics, five R&D centres and one design centre, 200,000 retail outlets and over 70,000 employees.

In 2018, Samsung had inaugurated world''s largest mobile factory in Noida. Samsung has also set up the World’s Largest Mobile Experience Centre at the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru, further strengthening its commitment to India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung launches WhatsApp chatbot and new programs for its exclusive stores in India

Dec 02, 2020
Samsung launches WhatsApp chatbot and new programs for its exclusive stores in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Nov 30, 2020
Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 processor might launch in India in early 2021

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 processor might launch in India in early 2021

Dec 04, 2020
Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

One UI 3.0

Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

Dec 04, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch on 14 January, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus camera specs leaked

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may launch on 14 January, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus camera specs leaked

Dec 09, 2020
Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 240 HZ curved gaming monitors launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung

Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 240 HZ curved gaming monitors launched in India: All you need to know

Nov 27, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020