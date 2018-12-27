tech2 News Staff

CES 2019 is just around the corner and we can be sure to expect a lot of new tech and gadgets to be unveiled. Samsung has been a prominent name at CES for a long time and while it does not usually release any mobile devices at the event, we can be assured of some cool innovations to come from the South Korean giant's R&D department.

A new report by Korean publication ETNews has revealed that Samsung will likely be showcasing its sound emitting OLED panels, which is a trend that is going to pick up in 2019. Panels which have equipped surface sound display technology emit sound directly from the display making the speaker redundant.

The tech has been named as 'Sound on Display technology' and it uses vibration and bone conduction to create sound. Not only will this make the entire display a giant speaker, but it will also save space to add additional new features in the device.

Samsung will however not be the first to come out with this kind of technology, as LG has already released its TV called Crystal Sound All Red which incorporates sound emitting OLED panel.

While it is known that Samsung will publically demonstrate the Sound on Display technology at CES, it is not known yet when smartphone OEMs will start using it on smartphones. The closest thing to that we have seen on a smartphone is the sound vibration used on the Mi Mix series and the Vivo NEX which vibrates the phone to make the entire display as an earpiece when someone calls.