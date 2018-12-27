Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung to demonstrate 'Sound on Display' OLED panels at CES 2019: Report

Sound on Display technology by Samsung uses vibration and bone conduction to create sound.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 13:49 PM IST

CES 2019 is just around the corner and we can be sure to expect a lot of new tech and gadgets to be unveiled. Samsung has been a prominent name at CES for a long time and while it does not usually release any mobile devices at the event, we can be assured of some cool innovations to come from the South Korean giant's R&D department.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

A new report by Korean publication ETNews has revealed that Samsung will likely be showcasing its sound emitting OLED panels, which is a trend that is going to pick up in 2019. Panels which have equipped surface sound display technology emit sound directly from the display making the speaker redundant.

The tech has been named as 'Sound on Display technology' and it uses vibration and bone conduction to create sound. Not only will this make the entire display a giant speaker, but it will also save space to add additional new features in the device.

Samsung will however not be the first to come out with this kind of technology, as LG has already released its TV called Crystal Sound All Red which incorporates sound emitting OLED panel.

While it is known that Samsung will publically demonstrate the Sound on Display technology at CES, it is not known yet when smartphone OEMs will start using it on smartphones. The closest thing to that we have seen on a smartphone is the sound vibration used on the Mi Mix series and the Vivo NEX which vibrates the phone to make the entire display as an earpiece when someone calls.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

Asus patent

Asus' latest patent hints at a pop-up and a display-hole camera design

Dec 26, 2018

Lenovo

Lenovo Z5S Ferrari SuperFast edition leaked with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845

Dec 17, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 7885 chipset with 4 GB of RAM

Dec 24, 2018

Samsung Galaxy F

Samsung Galaxy F to feature 6,000 mAh battery capacity, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Dec 17, 2018

Samsung

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 glass protector shows a small front camera hole

Dec 18, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) receive December 2018 security patch

Dec 25, 2018

science

2018 in Palaeontology

Five reasons why 2018 was a big, big year for fossils, evolution and palaeontology

Dec 27, 2018

Super Blood Wolf Moon on 20-21 Jan to be only total lunar eclipse till 2021

Dec 27, 2018

Environment

Recycling all the world's plastic could buy you Apple, Microsoft and the NFL

Dec 27, 2018

Anak Krakatua

Indonesia's Krakatua volcano captured in satellite images shows collapse before tsunami

Dec 27, 2018