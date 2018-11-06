Samsung has been teasing a foldable phone for a while now and has also been spotted changing its profile photo on Twitter to a Samsung logo which is folded.

Also, a new report by SamMobile mentions that Samsung has released two important updates via the Samsung Developers Conference 2018 app. The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is said to commence from 7 November.

The first revelation is that Samsung is going to come up with a 'New Galaxy UX' via an Android 9.0 Pie beta program and the second is that during the conference, the company will also talk about the user experiences that might be created through its new foldable displays.

The new UX of Samsung is expected to come up with a makeover for Settings, Menus, a dark mode, updated interfaces for first-party apps like dialer, messages, clock, and calendar, as well as new full-screen gesture navigation support.

Recent rumours have described the foldable phone, which is expected to be called as Galaxy F and is also expected to come with two screens which merge in the centre.

Samsung has held Beta programs for other devices in the past as well but is usually allowed access to only a limited number of participants. Also, according to GSMArena, these beta programs are mostly available for users in South Korea, United States and the UK.