Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 November, 2018 18:02 IST

Samsung to announce Android 9 Pie beta program and new Galaxy UX at SDC 2018

The new UX of Samsung is expected to include an overhaul of Samsung's major UI elements and menus.

Samsung has been teasing a foldable phone for a while now and has also been spotted changing its profile photo on Twitter to a Samsung logo which is folded.

Also, a new report by SamMobile mentions that Samsung has released two important updates via the Samsung Developers Conference 2018 app. The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is said to commence from 7 November.

The first revelation is that Samsung is going to come up with a 'New Galaxy UX' via an Android 9.0 Pie beta program and the second is that during the conference, the company will also talk about the user experiences that might be created through its new foldable displays.

New Galaxy UX. Image: Sam Mobile.

New Galaxy UX. Image: Sam Mobile.

The new UX of Samsung is expected to come up with a makeover for Settings, Menus, a dark mode, updated interfaces for first-party apps like dialer, messages, clock, and calendar, as well as new full-screen gesture navigation support.

Recent rumours have described the foldable phone, which is expected to be called as Galaxy F and is also expected to come with two screens which merge in the centre.

Samsung has held Beta programs for other devices in the past as well but is usually allowed access to only a limited number of participants. Also, according to GSMArena, these beta programs are mostly available for users in South Korea, United States and the UK.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution

also see

foldable smartphone

Samsung expected to reveal key features of its foldable phone later this week

Nov 06, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung explicitly hints at foldable phone launch with new Twitter profile image

Nov 05, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy F; said to have two screens

Nov 03, 2018

Samsung DeX

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to receive dock-less DeX support in Android Pie beta

Oct 31, 2018

Honor

Honor View 20 reportedly certified in China, could come with Kirin 980, EMUI 9.0

Nov 06, 2018

Device listing

Google Rammus gets spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM, Intel Core M3 processor

Nov 01, 2018

science

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

Conservation

Rare, vital plants may require an entirely different approach to conservation

Nov 06, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Life in Space

NASA's new $7 million project to search for life in space in an 'agnostic fashion'

Nov 06, 2018