Samsung is not known to be the quickest when it comes to pushing out the latest Android updates, but surprisingly, for limited Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users, Samsung did roll out Android Oreo earlier this month, and then almost immediately put the rollout on hold.

A limited number of UK residents who had begun receiving an Android Oreo update are now reportedly experiencing random instances of the phone rebooting. According to a report by Android Police, Samsung has issued an official statement and also a set of remedial instructions for users who are stuck with rebooting units of the S7 and S7 Edge.

As per a user on Samsung's community forum, a technician at Vodafone UK made over a hundred phone calls to Samsung over the rebooting issue, with other technicians also making calls reporting the same issue. The cause of the issue is yet to be identified. At least one affected user has been given an Amazon gift card worth £50 as compensation for the inconvenience.

For those having to bear with the problem and still looking for a solution, Samsung has suggested that they bring their phones to a Samsung Support Centre, where a technician will restore the devices. Users can also opt to do a factory data reset via Recovery Mode. In both cases, it appears that user data will be lost.

Samsung in a statement addressing the issue said," We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible."