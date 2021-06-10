FP Trending

Samsung has launched the 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1, a 0.64-micrometer (μm)-pixel image sensor today. According to the official statement, the JN1 is equipped with Smart-ISO, Double Super PDAF, and ISOCELL 2.0. The new sensor’s light sensitivity is improved by up to 16 percent, thanks to ISOCELL 2.0 technology. Samsung’s Tetrapixel technology combines four 0.64μm-pixels into a single 1.28μm-pixel to produce bright 12.5 MP photographs in environments with low light. The Smart-ISO technology, based on illumination levels, changes the conversion gain.

In low-light settings, the Smart ISO is said to use High ISO to reduce low-light noise. Samsung says this results in excellent performance in low-light conditions. On the other hand, in brighter settings, Smart ISO selects Low ISO in order to regain the details in highlights.

The image sensor is equipped with Double Super PD technology, which uses 1/16 density of pixels. Due to this addition, the same level of performance can be expected from the sensor even when illumination levels are as much as 60 percent lower. All these technologies are in the 1/2.76-inch optical format.

Speaking about what is claimed to be the company’s most versatile image sensor yet, Duckhyun Chang, Executive Vice President of the Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, said this sensor will help capture ultra-high-resolution mobile images in the sleekest smartphones that will be manufactured in the future.

Samsung says the JN1, which is now in mass production, also provides support for crystal-clear videos. The resolution of the video recording could be up to 4k at 60 frames per second (fps). The sensor also supports full HD recording at 240 fps.

The press release further states that collaboration with ecosystem partners means the JN1 is compatible with existing 1/2.8-inch products. This allows it to be used for ultra-wide, telephoto, or front-facing cameras.