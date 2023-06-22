Friday, June 23, 2023Back to
Samsung revolutionizes home yoga with AI-Enabled YogiFi App on its range Smart TVs

Samsung is taking a massive step forward with its smart TVs, by enabling users to practise yoga, and perfect their form through AI. Samsung is combining the world's first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs, thanks to a partnership with YogiFi


FP StaffJun 23, 2023 11:37:47 IST

Samsung has made an unprecedented announcement to bring an interactive yoga experience to its customers through their televisions. This global initiative involves a partnership between Samsung and YogiFi, a flagship product developed by the health-tech startup Wellnesys Technologies. By combining the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs, the company aims to empower consumers to engage in yoga practice.

Samsung revolutionizes home yoga with AI-Enabled YogiFi App on its range Smart TVs

“At Samsung, we understand consumers’ desire for holistic health and fitness. Our partnership with YogiFi to make yoga more accessible for consumers is a part of our vision to bring calm to the connected world so that devices and innovation can enable better, more personal, and more intuitive multi-device experiences. Consumers can now practice yoga ‘the tech way’ on Samsung TVs at their home, benefiting from instant feedback,” said Dipesh Shah, Head of the India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TV models, such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, with plans to extend its availability to previous year’s TV models.

The yoga-related content available on the app encompasses three 21-day programs catering to different levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Samsung asserts that these programs have been thoughtfully curated to provide users with a comprehensive and well-rounded yoga experience, incorporating relevant yoga asanas.

The AI-enabled mat from YogiFi is equipped with sensors that can detect incorrect postures during yoga practice. This feature enables the mat to provide users with instant feedback, allowing them to make corrections and enhance their alignment.

Samsung claims that the YogiFi app on their smart TVs offers benefits to individuals of all proficiency levels, whether they are seasoned yogis or beginners. These benefits include guided classes, personalized sessions, real-time feedback, and wellness monitoring.

