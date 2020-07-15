Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reveals its 6G vision, expects to provide 1,000 Gbps peak data rate

Samsung says that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) responsible for radio communication is likely to commence its work in 2021.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 18:40:22 IST

Samsung has outlined its vision for the next generation communication system in a white paper titled “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All”. It reveals the company’s plans for 6G.

The white paper highlights various aspects related to 6G like technical and societal megatrends, new services, requirements and candidate technologies.

The South Korean tech giant is planning to bring the “next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life.” The company expects 6G communication to be commercialised as early as 2028. Samsung wants to mass commercialise it by 2030.

Samsung reveals its 6G vision, expects to provide 1,000 Gbps peak data rate

Image: Samsung

In order to accelerate research for 6G, the company founded its Advanced Communications Research Center in May 2019.

“While 5G commercialisation is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialisation of a new generation of communications technology,” explained Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center.

A ZDNet report, citing Samsung’s white paper, stated that the sector of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) responsible for radio communication, ITU-R, is likely to commence their work to define a 6G vision in 2021.

The 3G took 15 years to be defined, while the time taken for the 5G was eight years.

Samsung last year also asserted that it would continue to invest and pre-study future business, including the sixth generation mobile network, reported GizChina.

“We should challenge ourselves, build a new foundation, and surpass our past achievements,” the tech website quoted Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman, Li Zaiyu, as saying.

A report Android Authority referring to the company's white paper revealed that 5G was designed to achieve 20Gbps peak data rate, in 6G, Samsung aims to provide the peak data rate of 1,000Gbps and a user experienced data rate of 1Gbps. The company also says that 16K VR streaming requires downlink speeds of 0.9Gbps, claiming that current 5G connections can’t provide this speed.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

US FCC issues final orders declaring Huawei, ZTE national security threats

Jul 01, 2020
US FCC issues final orders declaring Huawei, ZTE national security threats
RIL AGM 2020: Jio has developed homegrown 5G solution from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani

NewsTracker

RIL AGM 2020: Jio has developed homegrown 5G solution from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani

Jul 15, 2020
Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Jul 13, 2020
OnePlus 8, Apple iPhone SE to Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (July 2020)

Best smartphones under 50K

OnePlus 8, Apple iPhone SE to Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (July 2020)

Jul 15, 2020
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

OnePlus 8 series sale

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

Jul 02, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its 'Mystic Bronze' avatar leaked ahead of launch

Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its 'Mystic Bronze' avatar leaked ahead of launch

Jul 02, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020