tech2 News Staff

Apple’s AirDrop feature allows users to share files with nearby iOS devices with just the tap of a button. Such a feature has been missing on Android for now and it looks like Samsung is the latest manufacturer to be working on its own version.

Quick Share will be Samsung’s take on AirDrop. XDA Developers reportedly got its hands on the APK file of the feature and installed it on several Galaxy devices. However, files couldn’t be shared between the phones suggesting that the APK is an early version.

From looking at the options in Quick Share, it will let users to either share files with contacts only or with everyone nearby. Essentially, you can send files to Samsung Social users on your contact list or with everyone with a compatible device. You can send photos, videos or files.

An additional feature in Quick Share is that it will allow users to temporarily upload files to Samsung Cloud. The uploaded files can then be sent to Samsung Smart Things devices. Files of up to 1 GB can be shared over the cloud with a daily limit of up to 2 GB. This feature isn't available on Apple's AirDrop.

According to XDA, it received the APK from a Galaxy S20+ 5G user which suggests that the feature could be announced at the launch of the Galaxy S20 series next month. For now, Google is developing 'Nearby Sharing' that was renamed from 'Fast Share'. Smartphone manufacturers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have also come together to develop a similar feature to share files between their devices.

