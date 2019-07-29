Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reportedly patents a smartphone which could have a triple stacked display

Samsung has been granted a new patent which stacks up to three displays on top of each other.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 16:02:01 IST

There is a lot of innovation happening in the smartphone world as of late with Samsung and Huawei coming out with foldable smartphones although neither of them is on sale currently. Keeping up with the trend, it would appear that the South Korean giant is experimenting with different designs and has applied for a strange new smartphone patent.

Samsung reportedly patents a smartphone which could have a triple stacked display

Samsung triple-display phone.

As per the patent, Samsung has been granted a new patent which stacks up to three displays on top of each other. Renders made by Letsgodigital, we see in greater detail how this triple display mechanism will work. There’s a middle unit at the bottom and a metal rod that holds the three parts together.

The patent suggests that users can scroll through either of the three screens independently and that these screens can slide out from underneath the main screen. The housing looks quite thin for housing three displays and we see a central button on the top screen which appears to be the only button on the device. The back of the device appears to be extremely smooth and does not show any camera bump or fingerprint reader.

Most patents don't end becoming consumer products so its best not to keep your hopes up about the device. Having said that, it would be great if Samsung was to get a final implementation of the product.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

Sony

Sony reportedly patents a phone having a folding display with pressure sensors embedded

Jul 21, 2019
Sony reportedly patents a phone having a folding display with pressure sensors embedded
Huawei Mate X is reportedly still not clear for a launch in the market says director He Gang

Mate X

Huawei Mate X is reportedly still not clear for a launch in the market says director He Gang

Jul 28, 2019
Huawei is partnering with Micromax to improve its retail presence in India

Huawei

Huawei is partnering with Micromax to improve its retail presence in India

Jul 23, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Huawei

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Jul 23, 2019
Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Huawei

Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Jul 20, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019