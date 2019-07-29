tech2 News Staff

There is a lot of innovation happening in the smartphone world as of late with Samsung and Huawei coming out with foldable smartphones although neither of them is on sale currently. Keeping up with the trend, it would appear that the South Korean giant is experimenting with different designs and has applied for a strange new smartphone patent.

As per the patent, Samsung has been granted a new patent which stacks up to three displays on top of each other. Renders made by Letsgodigital, we see in greater detail how this triple display mechanism will work. There’s a middle unit at the bottom and a metal rod that holds the three parts together.

The patent suggests that users can scroll through either of the three screens independently and that these screens can slide out from underneath the main screen. The housing looks quite thin for housing three displays and we see a central button on the top screen which appears to be the only button on the device. The back of the device appears to be extremely smooth and does not show any camera bump or fingerprint reader.

Most patents don't end becoming consumer products so its best not to keep your hopes up about the device. Having said that, it would be great if Samsung was to get a final implementation of the product.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.