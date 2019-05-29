Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Samsung remains the biggest global smartphone vendor in Q1 2019: Gartner

Huawei has managed to be in the second place as for global smartphone vendor following Samsung.

Tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 18:11:05 IST

In the recent report by Gartner, the global sale of smartphones has declined by 2.7 percent in the first quarter of the year which turns out to be approximately 373 million units. According to the company, Huawei, the smartphone brand that has been banned in the US, has managed to be in second place in the smartphone vendor charts after Samsung.

Samsung has still retained its place at the top of the list in this quarter as well with 19.2 percent global market share, as per the report by Gartner. Huawei, on the other hand, has the highest year-over-year growth amongst the world’s top five, with a 44.5 percent increase in sales which translates to 58.4 million units.

Image: Reuters

Due to the slow innovations and the high price of flagship smartphones the sales have come down for flagship devices. As per the first quarter of 2019, China and the US are reportedly the two countries that witnessed the decline in the sale by 15.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

As per the reports, sales of Huawei units have spiked in several units and the two biggest regions are Europe and Greater China where the growth went up to 69 percent and 35 percent respectively. In Greater China, Huawei has a market share of 29.5 percent.

“Demand for premium smartphones remained lower than for basic smartphones, which affected brands such as Samsung and Apple that have significant stakes in high-end smartphones,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner. “In addition, demand for utility smartphones declined as the rate of upgrading from feature phones to smartphones has slowed, given that 4G feature phones give users great advantages at a lower cost.”

Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 1Q19 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor 1Q19

Units

 1Q19 Market Share (%) 1Q18

Units

 1Q18 Market Share (%)
Samsung 71,621.1 19.2 78,564.8 20.5
Huawei 58,436.2 15.7 40,426.7 10.5
Apple 44,568.6 11.9 54,058.9 14.1
OPPO 29,602.1 7.9 28,173.1 7.3
Vivo 27,368.2 7.3 23,243.2 6.1
Others 141,405.2 37.9 159,037.1 41.5
Total 373,001.4 100.0 383,503.9 100.0

