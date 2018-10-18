The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It has been revealed through leaks that the phone might be equipped with a triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, that it will come in amazing colours and that it may support 5G networks.

What else could a customer ask for? Price? Well, it is said to come in a budget-friendly version as well.

Sounds ideal, right? But why not? All of this is speculation, after all. The one thing we are confident about, however, is the fact that the Galaxy S10 will not come with a massive notch.

How are we so sure? The company as good as admitted as much on Twitter. As reported by T3 UK, Samsung responded to Google's Pixel 3 'ask us anything' thread with a snarky comment about the phone's admittedly oversized notch.

The #pixel3 is here. What do you want to know? No seriously, we’re answering Qs in the comments right here. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ZawhVDSUBZ

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018

You could land a plane on it. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 9, 2018

Just because Samsung made fun of the Pixel's notch doesn't necessarily mean that the S10 won't have a notch, but Samsung's reaction at least makes that possibility highly unlikely.