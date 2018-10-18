Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
18 October, 2018

Samsung puts its honour on the line, almost guarantees notch-free Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumoured to come with a triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It has been revealed through leaks that the phone might be equipped with a triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, that it will come in amazing colours and that it may support 5G networks.

What else could a customer ask for? Price? Well, it is said to come in a budget-friendly version as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2

Sounds ideal, right? But why not? All of this is speculation, after all. The one thing we are confident about, however, is the fact that the Galaxy S10 will not come with a massive notch.

How are we so sure? The company as good as admitted as much on Twitter. As reported by T3 UK, Samsung responded to Google's Pixel 3 'ask us anything' thread with a snarky comment about the phone's admittedly oversized notch.

The #pixel3 is here. What do you want to know? No seriously, we’re answering Qs in the comments right here. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ZawhVDSUBZ

Just because Samsung made fun of the Pixel's notch doesn't necessarily mean that the S10 won't have a notch, but Samsung's reaction at least makes that possibility highly unlikely.

