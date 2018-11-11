Samsung is planning an overhaul of sorts for budget offerings, better know its J and On lineup. Soon after Samsung Developer Conference began, a report suggests that the Korean giant will likely consolidate its J, On, and C series of phones under a new Galaxy M lineup.

According to a report by SamMobile, the naming sequence of these M series phones will take after the new A series devices, with a two-digit number accompanying the letter M. Not a lot is known about Samsung's plans so far but the report does claim that Samsung will use LCD displays for its M series offerings with only one model featuring an AMOLED panel.

Digging a little deeper reveals that Samsung does have two M-series phones lined up. They will likely be referred to as the Galaxy M20 and M30 when they launch but for now, we'll have to make do with their respective model numbers — SM-M205F and SM-M305F.

Samsung apparently has more such devices in the works and these double-digit product names are expected to be used for the Galaxy A series as well. However, it’s also possible the model numbers would be different from the actual phone names.

The report also reveals the storage variants that will be on offer. The higher end SM-M305F will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants while the SM-M205F will be sold in 32 GB and 64 GB storage offerings. Both the phones will also likely feature dual SIM slots which is a key feature on Samsung's current crop of budget devices.

We will have to wait and keep our eyes peeled for more news on the M-series though since nothing is official yet.