Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 12:40 IST

Samsung patented magic: An anti-fingerprint coating with self-healing properties

Samsung's anti-fingerprint compound will give self-healing properties to films and laminates.

How cool would it be if a scratch on the screen of your brand new Samsung phone could heal on its own? Well, a recently published patent suggests that this could be a reality.

A patent application published by the World Intellectual property Organisation, which was first identified by the publication Android Headlines reveals that Samsung has patented an anti-fingerprint compound, which can provide self-healing properties to “film, laminate, and device,” hinting strongly that Samsung wants to make its devices shatter-proof. A self-healing oleophobic coating, which is an anti-fingerprinting composition and includes compounds such as “polyrotaxane, polyhedral silsesquioxane, and fluorinated (meth) acryl” will be applied on the Gorilla glass on Samsung smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

These coatings aren’t something new and have been used in mobiles for many years. However, what makes the Samsung’s patent a ‘patent’ is that the company is adding a new property, and creating an anti-fingerprint compound that can ‘regenerate itself.’

It is difficult to fathom from the patent itself about what is the extent up to which the composition can regenerate and heal the screens, but it would help a great deal even if it could heal tiny scratches and damages. Currently, on the new Galaxy Note 9, Samsung uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and rear for protection.

As the popularity of thinner bezels and larger screens grow, Samsung’s magic composition could keep fingerprints at bay, heal our screens and, of course, our hearts, that break one scratch at a time.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 stock wallpapers are now available for free download

Aug 11, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with powerful new S-Pen launched from $999 onwards

Aug 09, 2018

Note 9

Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entirety

Aug 03, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order begins in India from Rs 67,900 onwards

Aug 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Unpacked launch highlights: Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale from 24 August

Aug 09, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on video leak reveals thinner bezels than the Note 8

Aug 02, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018