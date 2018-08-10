South Korean giant Samsung announced a long-term partnership with popular music streaming service Spotify at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event 2018, on 9 August.

According to Samsung, Spotify's services will span across all devices from Samsung such as smartphones, speakers, televisions, and the yet to be launched Galaxy Home, among others. The partnership with Samsung can help Spotify fight competition with Apple Music—Apple's own music service.

Speaking of services, this partnership allows users to play their favourite tracks on their Samsung devices with the help of its native voice assistant Bixby via the SmartThings app— an app which allows users to manage all devices which are compatible with its IoT devices or SmartThings. Spotify will be integrated with the Samsung Music app and therefore will be a part of the setup experience in Samsung’s devices especially the Galaxy Note 9.

The music streaming service currently streams in at least 65 regions around the globe excluding India. In earlier reports Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify had confirmed that Spotify intends to expand the music streaming service to India as well. One can hope that Samsung, which is quite popular in India, and Spotify’s partnership speeds up the music streaming service’s entry in the subcontinent.

In April, Spotify directly listed itself at the New York Stock Exchange. It's shares opened at $165.90 which was higher than its reference price.

Alongside the announcement, Samsung had launched its flagship phone Galaxy Note 9, a Galaxy Watch and unveiled its smart speaker, the Galaxy Home.