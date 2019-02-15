Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
Samsung opens reservations for the Galaxy S10 lineup with benefits worth up to $600

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds and a new smartwatch alongside the Galaxy S10.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 12:28:45 IST

We're barely a week away from Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on 20 February, where we're expected to see the Korean giant announce its next flagship smartphone lineup.

While a lot has been already leaked, Samsung now has a dedicated reservation page on its official US website on which interested users can go and register themselves for the company’s ‘next Galaxy flagship’. This page asks for personal information and whether the buyer is interested in reserving a carrier locked or unlocked version of the smartphone.

Galaxy Unpacked event poster.

Galaxy Unpacked event poster.

Reserving the phone before the event also lets users in on benefits worth up to $600. These benefits cater mostly to those willing to trade in their old phones for a new one, however, a $50 credit for the purchase of accessories is assured on reserving the phone.

As far as exchange offers go, Samsung is offering up to $550 cash back on the exchange of an old device. The amount will vary depending on the phone, and users can check on the website how much cash back one is entitled to. Older phones get up to $300 cash back, while newer phones like the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS series and the Galaxy Note 9 are entitled to cashback of $550.

Samsung’s event is scheduled for 20 February and the company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S10 series as well as its first foldable smartphone. Reports also suggest that the company will launch its new Galaxy Buds wireless earphones and a smartwatch at the event.

As for India, Samsung has begun taking registrations of interest but hasn't unveiled any benefits for registered customers yet.

