tech2 News StaffFeb 19, 2021 16:26:05 IST

Samsung has announced that the new One UI 3.1 update will soon roll out for its smartphones, starting with Galaxy S21 series. The new UI will also roll out for Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip (Review), Galaxy Z Fold 2 (First impressions), Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Fold and more. The update introduces new camera features, multi-microphone recording, private share, auto-switch for Galaxy Buds and eye comfort shield. In addition to this, users will also be able to remove unwanted objects from images via the new Object eraser tool.

The new Eye Comfort Shield feature will automatically adjust the blue light of the smartphone depending on the time of the day. According to Samsung, it will also allow users to schedule the screen colours for the day as per their choice. The multi-mic recording feature will let users record audio via phones and connected Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Samsung has also introduced an Auto Switch feature that will help users switch from one Galaxy device to another with Galaxy Buds Pro, Live and Buds+ earbuds. The new Private Share feature will remove metadata that includes location before sharing images. Samsung One UI 3.1 also brings improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller features for the camera.

