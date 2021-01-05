Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung One UI 3.0: Refreshed interface, Lock Screen widgets, extended customisations, and everything else that’s new

One of the biggest new features in One UI 3.1 is S Pen compatibility on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.


FP TrendingJan 05, 2021 18:41:08 IST

Samsung is gearing up to release an updated version of its Android 11-based One UI 3 software alongside the Galaxy S21 series on 14 January. According to a promo video, shared by YouTube Channel, Jimmy is Promo, the new One UI 3.1 software, running on the Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly include several small features aimed towards improving day-to-day experience. As per the video, the upcoming One UI 3.1, which could launch with the new Galaxy S21 series provides seamless work between the tablet and phone. Users just need to tap on the icon that appears on the Recent screen on the other device.

Samsung One UI 3.0: Refreshed interface, Lock Screen widgets, extended customisations, and everything else that’s new

One of the biggest new features in One UI 3.1 is S Pen compatibility on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As per the video, the supported apps include Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Users will also be able to copy text, image and more. Apart from this, One UI 3.1 also includes, new call and background videos, S Pen compatible Air View and Air Command.

Other improvements with One UI 3.1 include:

• Portrait Video

• Eye comfort shield

• Recording front and rear simultaneously and switch layout

• Ration 3.4

• Choose between Google Discover or Samsung free

According to a report by XDA Developers, one of the biggest new features in One UI 3.1 is S Pen compatibility on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As per a report in Slash Gear, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery and 16 GB of RAM.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak hints at 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Android 11 and more

Dec 29, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus leak hints at 64 MP triple rear camera setup, Android 11 and more
Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on 14 January at 8.30 pm IST

Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on 14 January at 8.30 pm IST

Jan 04, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Dec 23, 2020
Oppo ColorOS 11 review: Small on features, big on customisation

Oppo ColorOS 11 review

Oppo ColorOS 11 review: Small on features, big on customisation

Dec 24, 2020
Motorola announces Android 11 update for Moto Razr 5G, Moto G 5G, Moto Edge and more

Motorola

Motorola announces Android 11 update for Moto Razr 5G, Moto G 5G, Moto Edge and more

Dec 23, 2020
Realme UI 2.0 update starts rolling out for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro

Realme

Realme UI 2.0 update starts rolling out for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro

Dec 31, 2020

science

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020