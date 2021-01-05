FP Trending

Samsung is gearing up to release an updated version of its Android 11-based One UI 3 software alongside the Galaxy S21 series on 14 January. According to a promo video, shared by YouTube Channel, Jimmy is Promo, the new One UI 3.1 software, running on the Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly include several small features aimed towards improving day-to-day experience. As per the video, the upcoming One UI 3.1, which could launch with the new Galaxy S21 series provides seamless work between the tablet and phone. Users just need to tap on the icon that appears on the Recent screen on the other device.

As per the video, the supported apps include Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Users will also be able to copy text, image and more. Apart from this, One UI 3.1 also includes, new call and background videos, S Pen compatible Air View and Air Command.

Other improvements with One UI 3.1 include:

• Portrait Video

• Eye comfort shield

• Recording front and rear simultaneously and switch layout

• Ration 3.4

• Choose between Google Discover or Samsung free

According to a report by XDA Developers, one of the biggest new features in One UI 3.1 is S Pen compatibility on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As per a report in Slash Gear, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery and 16 GB of RAM.