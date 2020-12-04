tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2020 14:10:16 IST
Android's latest operating system iteration is Android 11. While various flagship smartphones have already started to receive the update, majority Android phones are still waiting to be upgraded to Android 11. Samsung is now also starting rolling out its One UI 3.0 update, which is based on Android 11. The company has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series users around the globe are now receiving the update for the latest version of One UI. The roadmap for the update's rollout has also been shared on one of the Samsung community pages and it seems that the company plans to make it available to a majority of its smartphones by September 2021.
One UI 3.0: What's new?
Samsung One UI 3.0 brings a redesigned UI, with changes to the aesthetic of the interface. The update is apparently aimed at improving the concentration of users.
The update also comes with a bunch of lock screen widgets that offer quick access to basic functions and provides shortcuts like controlling the music player and checking your calendar/reminders.
The interface also allows customisation. For instance, the opacity of the widgets on the home screen can be controlled by a user.
Further, in One UI 3.0, users can also re-arrange the quick toggles as well as the most used sharing options.
The camera app in One UI 3.0 uses AI smarts to improve image quality when zooming in. Also, in the image gallery, when you view a picture, the camera app will suggest related pictures in case you are feeling nostalgic.
The new wellbeing app on One UI 3.0 will also show you data like your sleep cycle and screen time.
One UI 3.0: Expected rollout roadmap
Samsung has not officially released a roadmap for the release of One Ui 3.0, however, a list has been posted in the Samsung Members app for users in Egypt (via TizenHelp) suggests the rollout to be somewhat in this manner:
December 2020:
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021:
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
February 2021:
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021:
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021:
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021:
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021:
- Galaxy A01-Core
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy Tab A
July 2021:
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021:
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
September 2021:
- Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)
