Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 240 HZ curved gaming monitors launched in India: All you need to know

The Samsung Odyssey monitors feature the world's first 1,000R curvature.


FP TrendingNov 27, 2020 14:41:07 IST

Samsung has launched a new gaming monitor line-up in India by introducing the Odyssey curved QLED monitor series. These monitors were unveiled at CES 2020 and are expected to reinvent the gaming experience with a perfect amalgamation of comfortable curvature, immersive interaction and perfect picture quality. The Samsung Odyssey monitors feature the world's first 1,000R curvature. They also come with 1ms response time with support for 240 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 240 HZ curved gaming monitors launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor

The new range gaming monitors by Samsung comprises of two models - the G9 sport 49-inch display, while the second G7 comes with 32-inch and 27-inch size variants.

The Odyssey monitors boast of a curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres which matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, Samsung said.

The displays of the gaming monitors have been certified by TUV Rheinland, an eye Comfort certificate.

Samsung says the Odyssey monitors address the needs of gamers for lightning-fast speed, minimal distraction and maximum responsiveness. The devices, the company claims, are the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality.

The latest Samsung gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that they match every frame from the graphics card.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor has 5,120 × 1,440 resolution with 32:9 aspect ratio. It features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colours in vivid detail.

The G9 monitor has a glossy white coloured exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on the other hand has 2,560 × 1,440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio. It has HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness.

The G7 monitor has sport a sleek, matte black exterior and colour-changing core lighting that can remain static or dim during gameplay. It can also change colours based on gamers' preference.

Both Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 models are available for pre-booking in India from today. Buyers can pre-book them till 31 December 2020 with special gift offers. Check the details here: https://www.samsung.com/in/monitors/gaming/

The gaming monitors are priced in the range of Rs 49,000 to Rs 1,99,000.

 

