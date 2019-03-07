tech2 News Staff

The world has got a glimpse and a live demonstration of the folding Galaxy Fold smartphone by Samsung but the company is still not putting the device in the hands of the public till 26 April. Now it would appear as though Samsung has started working on two more foldable phones.

As per Bloomberg, these are not incremental models for the Galaxy Fold but rather different prototypes that Samsung wants to experiment in the market. Currently, the Galaxy Fold comes with an inward fold, which gives is a large tablet-like screen when unfolded and a smaller 4.3-inch screen when folded.

The report states that there will be one device which will have a clamshell structure giving it fold from top to bottom, kind of like the leaks surrounding the Moto Razr folding phone. The second device will have an outward fold like the Huawei Mate X.

This outward fold allowed the Mate X to have a giant 6.6-inch screen on the front, a 6.4-inch screen on the back and an 8.1-inch screen on the front. The outward fold of the screen also made sure that the Mate X had next to no gap where the screen was folded, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold.

In any case, both these devices are not expected to make an appearance this year which leads us to believe that Galaxy Fold was kind of a marketing test by the company. The Galaxy Fold will retail at $1980 and it is anyone's guess how much these new folding smartphones will cost.

