Samsung now working on two more folding smartphones after Galaxy Fold: Report

These are not incremental models for the Galaxy Fold but rather different prototypes.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 12:48:35 IST

The world has got a glimpse and a live demonstration of the folding Galaxy Fold smartphone by Samsung but the company is still not putting the device in the hands of the public till 26 April. Now it would appear as though Samsung has started working on two more foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung



As per Bloombergthese are not incremental models for the Galaxy Fold but rather different prototypes that Samsung wants to experiment in the market. Currently, the Galaxy Fold comes with an inward fold, which gives is a large tablet-like screen when unfolded and a smaller 4.3-inch screen when folded.

The report states that there will be one device which will have a clamshell structure giving it fold from top to bottom, kind of like the leaks surrounding the Moto Razr folding phone. The second device will have an outward fold like the Huawei Mate X.

(Also Read: Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Samsung Fold)

This outward fold allowed the Mate X to have a giant 6.6-inch screen on the front, a 6.4-inch screen on the back and an 8.1-inch screen on the front. The outward fold of the screen also made sure that the Mate X had next to no gap where the screen was folded, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold.

In any case, both these devices are not expected to make an appearance this year which leads us to believe that Galaxy Fold was kind of a marketing test by the company. The Galaxy Fold will retail at $1980 and it is anyone's guess how much these new folding smartphones will cost.

