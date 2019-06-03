tech2 News Staff

While Samsung is well known for its smartphones, it also has a laptop line. The company has just announced two laptops in called the Samsung Notebook 7 and Samsung Notebook 7 Force, to expand its portfolio.

The Samsung Notebook 7 starts at $999.99 while the Notebook 7 Force starts at $1,499.99 and both of them will be available for purchase starting 26 July on Amazon.com, and Samsung's Online store. Pre-orders begin from 12 July onwards.

Both the laptops feature Intel’s 8th generation Core processors, and the Notebook 7 Force additionally features NVDIA’s latest GeForce GTXTM 1650 graphics chip as well. Samsung says that this new GPU features 70 percent faster speeds than the previous generation GTX chips. The devices come with up to 512 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB of RAM.

In terms of design, both laptops come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch and have a full HD display which Samsung claims to offer "superior brightness" and a "wide viewing angle". The display stretches from edge-to-edge with very minimal bezels and there is also a camera at the top which records 720p video.

The laptops come with a re-engineered Lattice keyboard and an ultra-wide Precision Touchpad says the company. There is also fingerprint authentication enabled for added security.

Connectivity options include USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2, HDMI port, microSD, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Wi-Fi. The 15-inch models also offer an additional port for expanding internal storage.

