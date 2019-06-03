Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force announced in the US starting at $999

The Samsung Notebook 7 starts at $999.99 while the Notebook 7 Force starts at $1,499 in the US.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 14:12:53 IST

While Samsung is well known for its smartphones, it also has a laptop line. The company has just announced two laptops in called the Samsung Notebook 7 and Samsung Notebook 7 Force, to expand its portfolio.

The Samsung Notebook 7 starts at $999.99 while the Notebook 7 Force starts at $1,499.99 and both of them will be available for purchase starting 26 July on Amazon.com, and Samsung's Online store. Pre-orders begin from 12 July onwards.

Samsung Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force announced in the US starting at 9

Notebook 7 and 7 Force.

Both the laptops feature Intel’s 8th generation Core processors, and the Notebook 7 Force additionally features NVDIA’s latest GeForce GTXTM 1650 graphics chip as well. Samsung says that this new GPU features  70 percent faster speeds than the previous generation GTX chips. The devices come with up to 512 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB of RAM.

In terms of design, both laptops come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch and have a full HD display which Samsung claims to offer "superior brightness" and a "wide viewing angle". The display stretches from edge-to-edge with very minimal bezels and there is also a camera at the top which records 720p video.

Notebook7_1

Notebook 7 and 7 Force.

The laptops come with a re-engineered Lattice keyboard and an ultra-wide Precision Touchpad says the company. There is also fingerprint authentication enabled for added security.

Connectivity options include USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2, HDMI port, microSD, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Wi-Fi. The 15-inch models also offer an additional port for expanding internal storage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

NVIDIA

Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June

May 28, 2019
Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June
Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier is a gaming laptop concept with adjustable dual screens

Intel

Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier is a gaming laptop concept with adjustable dual screens

May 29, 2019
Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics

Intel

Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics

May 28, 2019
Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

Intel

Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

May 27, 2019
Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

Samsung

Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

May 30, 2019
Cloud gaming witnessed $387 million in consumer spending in 2018: IHS report

Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming witnessed $387 million in consumer spending in 2018: IHS report

May 23, 2019

science

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019