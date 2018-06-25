Samsung might be bringing a smartphone based on Android Go, Google's lightweight operating system built for low-cost, entry-level smartphones.

Asus and Lava have already launched devices based on Android Go and Motorola is reported to be working on a device based on Google's operating system. Alcatel recently launched an Android Go powered smartphone priced at$110.

A new report on Techiedrive gives the details about a new smartphone from Samsung which is expected to come with Android Go baked in. The specification sheet shown on the website shows that the smartphone bears a model number J260F and is expected to come with 5.0-inch Super AMOLED display. Earlier reports mentioned that Samsung is expected to bring an entry-level Galaxy J series of smartphones with Android Go OS.

According to the report, the expected J-series smartphone will be powered by 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC and will come with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The device is expected to come with 2,600 mAh battery.

Google launched the Android Go OS in December 2017 and has brought Go version of various apps on the Android platform. The Google apps whose Go version exist on the platform include Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Files Go, among others. These apps are specially customised to run on Android Go which run on entry-level smartphones.