Samsung may release at one smartphone with graphene battery by 2021: Report

Graphene battery could be charged as much as five times faster as lithium-ion batteries.


tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2019 17:00:15 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone that will be powered by a graphene battery.

Serial tipster Evan Blass tweeted that Samsung may introduce at least one phone featuring the graphene battery either in 2020 or 2021, Mashable reports.

Representational Image. Samsung Galaxy A70. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Graphene battery could be charged as much as five times faster as lithium-ion batteries, while also allowing for more capacity. Blass stated that the graphene battery could enable full charge in under 30 minutes. Additionally, it allows for more capacity in a smaller size, allowing for slim smartphones with compact batteries that can power the phone for longer.

However, the cost of developing this technology is still a little expensive. And for the technology to be used on all phones, the cost of its implementation needs to become more affordable, which may take a while.

However, when the technology does become more affordable and available, graphene batteries could allow smartphones to achieve greater potential without relying on oversized and heavy lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, most smartphones that we use today, feature lithium-ion batteries. This battery technology, while powerful, has now started to fall short as the smartphones are becoming more and more powerful and the smartphone market is becoming increasingly demanding.

With inputs from ANI.

