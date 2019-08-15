tech2 News Staff

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone that will be powered by a graphene battery.

Serial tipster Evan Blass tweeted that Samsung may introduce at least one phone featuring the graphene battery either in 2020 or 2021, Mashable reports.

Graphene battery could be charged as much as five times faster as lithium-ion batteries, while also allowing for more capacity. Blass stated that the graphene battery could enable full charge in under 30 minutes. Additionally, it allows for more capacity in a smaller size, allowing for slim smartphones with compact batteries that can power the phone for longer.

However, the cost of developing this technology is still a little expensive. And for the technology to be used on all phones, the cost of its implementation needs to become more affordable, which may take a while.

However, when the technology does become more affordable and available, graphene batteries could allow smartphones to achieve greater potential without relying on oversized and heavy lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, most smartphones that we use today, feature lithium-ion batteries. This battery technology, while powerful, has now started to fall short as the smartphones are becoming more and more powerful and the smartphone market is becoming increasingly demanding.

With inputs from ANI.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.