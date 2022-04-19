FP Staff

The mid-tier smartphone space is heating up, and for good reason. Samsung, the South Korean tech giant and one of the biggest players in the Indian smartphone industry has scheduled their Galaxy M53 5G for launch in India on April 22.

Amazon launched a microsite dedicated to the new M53, which teased a few features of the phone. One of the creatives that Samsung & Amazon are pushing heavily, suggests that the new M53 will be available with one of the best 108 MP rear camera sensors in the segment.

The Screen

The M53 5G will be available in India with a 6.7-inch full HD+ InfinityO Super AMOLED Plus display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, set in an aspect ratio of 20:9, the display will have a pixel density of 394 PPI. The M53 will not have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, it will be placed on the side, inside the power button.

The Cameras

The M53 5G will be available with an array of 4 cameras for the rear. The primary unit is a 108MP wide sensor, followed by an 8MP ultrawide unit, and two units of 2MP shooters, one ofr depth, and the other for Macros. As for the front camera, users will be getting a single 32MP unit, that is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30FPS. The rear camera is also capable of shooting at 4K, up to 30 FPS. If you switch down to 1080P, you also get the option of shooting at 60FPS.

The Chipset

The international version of the M53 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G, and a Mali-GC8 Graphics unit. The base trim of the phone will feature 6GB RAM & 128GB storage, which can be expanded using the microSDXC card slot. A higher trim variant with 8GB & 12GB RAM is also in the works, evidently.

The Battery

Powering the device will be a 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging at 25W, through a USB-C port.

The Expected Price

Although the device will be an upgrade over last year’s M52, the M53 5G is expected to start at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The next variant with an 8GB+128GB version might be priced just slightly higher at Rs 31,999.