tech2 News Staff

5G is the next big thing in the world of tech and it makes sense that all major smartphone makers are in a race to first introduce a device that will is 5G compliant. Two big names that have confirmed a 5G handset at MWC 2019 in February are Samsung and LG.

Verizon and AT&T have both announced that they will be partnering with Samsung for its 5G Galaxy smartphone. As per the Korean Herald, sources have confirmed that Samsung will be announcing its 5G device at MWC. As Samsung does usually announce its new Galaxy S-series smartphones at MWC, we can be quite sure that the Galaxy S10 is the 5G device the South Korean giant will showcase.

However, the report has also stated that the regular Galaxy S10 will not be 5G compliant but a special edition Galaxy S10, with a rumoured six-camera setup, will have 5G. As per a report by GizChina, this variant will apparently be having a mind-boggling 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

The other company mentioned in the Korean Herald report is LG which is a bit surprising since there had been no mention of it being involved in the 5G race. The report says that as of this moment it's unclear which phone LG will launch but we believe it could be a new G-series smartphone since that is what the company offers in its first half.

We could also see announcements from the likes of Huawei, OnePlus and more at MWC, as more and more smartphone makers, hop onto the 5G express.