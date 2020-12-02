FP Trending

Samsung has announced programmes for buyers purchasing Galaxy smartphones from Samsung exclusive stores in India. These include Smart Club Loyalty Program, Samsung Referral Program. Customers can avail Smart Club Loyalty program, using which they will become eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with a minimum of Rs 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza. The reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Not just this, customers will also get three vouchers of up to Rs 6,000 with their Smart Club membership that will have validity till December 2020, and fast track upgrades on products including Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7.

Availing the fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than usual program construct.

The prevailing or existing Samsung customers can use the Samsung Referral Program by which they can gift great technology to their friends and family members. The Referral Program has been launched at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung customers, who are referring, can help their friends and family get rewards on purchase of a range of smartphones through Samsung Exclusive Stores.

The Samsung customer recommending the purchase will get an additional Smart Club benefits of up to Rs 7,500 by successfully referring his/her friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On a successful transaction, both the referrer and referee will get reward points.

Samsung is also providing exclusive benefits for repeat customers. Those who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones, can now avail a discount of 5 percent when they visit an authorised Samsung Service Center. These discount coupons can be redeemed at Samsung SmartCafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store. Customers using the discount coupon are also eligible to use other existing market offers as well.

Samsung has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot that will help customers connect to their nearest Samsung SmartCafe. A Samsung smartphone user will just have to send a "Hi" message on Samsung SmartCafe WhatsApp number 98 7049 4949 and can easily locate the nearest outlet.

Customer can buy online from store, book a demo, request a call back from store and also learn about offers and product launches.

Once the purchase is made, customers will receive an invoice for their transaction on WhatsApp through "Opt in" link share through SMS post billing at the store.