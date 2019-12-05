tech2 News Staff

In January this year, Samsung announced The Wall TV at CES 2019. Almost a year later, the company has now launched the massive TV in India today.

Aptly named 'The Wall', the TV comes in three size variants, with the smallest featuring a 146-inch screen size, then there is a 219-inch model, and the largest variant of the TV has a screen size of 292-inch. All the variants of The Wall feature a modular MicroLED display with up to 8K resolution.

Samsung The Wall TV: Pricing and availability

Samsung’s The Wall is priced starting Rs 3.5 crore and range up to Rs 12 crore, excluding taxes, for the 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch models. The TV will be available in India starting today, that is, 5 December 2019.

The Wall will be exclusively available at Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurgaon. Private viewings are also available upon reservation from 5 December.

Samsung The Wall TV: Specifications and features

The Wall, as mentioned, comes in three screen sizes. The 146-inch model offers 4K resolution, the 219-inch model offers 6K resolution, and the 292-inch model has an 8K resolution. The Wall is made up of six by six-inch microLED panels that seamlessly come together to form a screen as big as "a wall".

The Wall has a depth less than 30mm, and it sports a bezel-less infinity design along with customizable deco frames, which allow the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

The Wall's display has a brightness of 2,000 nits and has a 120 Hz video rate.

When not in use, the screen of The Wall can also be set to Ambient Mode, which can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customizable pictures with digital frames.

The Wall is powered by Quantum Processor Flex with AI picture quality engine. Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyzes image data to automatically calibrate the original low-resolution image according to the display. It can be connected to any OS through a physical HDMI input.

