Samsung launches 'The Sero' TV that rotates vertically for viewing mobile content

The Sero will first be released in Korea at the end of May for a sum equivalent to Rs 11,30,000.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 13:24:36 IST

Samsung has unveiled a new TV which none of us really asked for. Called 'The Sero', the new 43-inch QLED television rotates for viewing mobile content.

The company says 'The Sero' is essentially meant for millennials and can be synchronised to a smartphone display via NFC mirroring.

Samsung suggests customers can use the vertical orientation to view images or shop while reading comments at the bottom of the screen. When rotated to landscape, the TV functions much like a conventional television.

Samsung launches The Sero TV that rotates vertically for viewing mobile content

Samsung's 'The Sero' rotating TV. Image: Samsung Korea

Featuring a rather unique-looking stand, the Sero can also be used as a digital photo frame when not in use — somewhat similar to Samsung's 'The Frame' TV.

The Sero comes equipped with a 4.1-channel, 60 W speakers and can be used to play various online music services such as Samsung Music, as well as music stored on smartphones. The TV also features Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby built-in.

Commenting on the launch, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung, Han Jong-hee said, "Samsung will continue introducing screens that respect personal consumer tastes. We will think outside the box to bring different types of screens and different user experiences."

The Sero will first be released in Korea at the end of May for 18.9 million won (approximately Rs 11,30,000) and there's no word on a global release just yet.

